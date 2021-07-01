Konkona Sen Sharma’s love for sarees is well-known. On Wednesday afternoon, the actress-filmmaker took to Instagram and posted her pictures in a beautiful saree.

“That time I didn’t wear a blouse,” she wrote as caption, with a symbol of a grin.

In the image, Konkona Sen Sharma is seen wearing a blue and green peacock motif vintage silk saree wrapped around her body in a stylish way. Vintage gold earrings and minimalistic makeup complete the look.

Check out the post shared by Konkona Sen Sharma below:

In the comments section, director Mira Nair appreciated the actress’ role in the recent anthology film, “Ajeeb Dastans”. Nair wrote: “How much did I love you in geeli puchi”. She also wrote to cast Konkona in her film “You knocked me out with every fiber of your wild hair and spirit and gait and fire… promise to cook something for you in celluloid soon.”

To which, Konkona couldn’t hold her excitement and wrote: “Omg I’m dead only now.”

Her Instagram page was flooded with emojis from actors like Plabita Borthakur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anindita Bose, Tara Sharma Saluja, and Monica Dogra.

Imaad Shah described the image as “classic”.

Rytasha Rathore wrote: “Ok WOW STOP IT.”

Kaneez Surka commented: “Oh Koko”

Konkona Sen Sharma will next be seen in the film “The Rapist” opposite Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania. The film is directed by her mother Aparna Sen.

