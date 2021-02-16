Ranvir Shorey is one of the most brutally honest and talented actors in Bollywood. The 48-year-old actor is quite active on social media and often gives savage replies to trolls on Twitter. The Bheja Fry actor gave a kick-a** reply to the troll that took a dig at his ex-wife, Konkana Sen Sharma. Read to know the scoop below.

Journalist Faye D’Souza shared a video on her Twitter account with a caption that read, “This is when all parents will now tell their college-going children to avoid all protests, activism and citizen involvement.”

Sharing Faye’s video on his Twitter account, Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Keeping students out of politics is actually a good thing, imho.” Take a look:

Keeping students out of politics is actually a good thing, imho. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021

Replying to Ranvir’s tweet, a user wrote, “Konkona was Right When She Left You.”

Konkona was Right When She Left You. https://t.co/RBDCZX7cx3 — Yash (@Datascientist3_) February 15, 2021

And guess what, giving a savage reply to the troll, Ranvir Shorey wrote, “No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left.”

No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left. 😂 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021

Haha, that’s one smart reply to give.

Stand-up comedian, Abhishek Upmanyu also replied to Shorey’s tweet and wrote, “They should vote but stay out of politics. Makes sense.”

They should vote but stay out of politics. Makes sense. — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) February 15, 2021

This irked the actor and he replied, “Read all the tweets before putting your foot in your mouth.”

Read all the tweets before putting your foot in your mouth. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

To lighten the mood, Upmanyu replied, “Hahahaha koi ni sir. Subah subah. Yeh lo gana suno aap. Good morning”.

Hahahaha koi ni sir. Subah subah. Yeh lo gana suno aap. Good morning https://t.co/ulKkgGB57h — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) February 16, 2021

That’s one fun conversation to read. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, The latest actor fearing he may have contracted the virus is none other than Ranvir Shorey. The actor took to social media and shared his concerns. Replying to him, many fans shared advice and well wishes. Read on to know what they wrote.

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter a while back writing, “I have conjunctivitis. I’m worried it’s #Covid.”

Get well soon, Ranvir.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

