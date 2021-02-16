Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Industry. She’s clearly come a long way and Bebo’s aura is unmatchable. Fans were more than elated when they heard about their favourite collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The association was for Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ram Leela.

For the unversed, Kareena was the first choice for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. However, things turned upside down when she opted out of the film just 10 days before the shooting was about to begin. It is also rumoured that Bhansali then went for actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif but it was Deepika Padukone who came to his rescue.

Many felt that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s marriage plans with Saif Ali Khan that turned the barrier. But the actress set the records straight when she mentioned it was her ‘mood.’ Yes, you heard that right!

In a 2013 interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kareena Kapoor Khan broke her silence on opting out of Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. “I confess that I’m mad. There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) … instead,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan even boasted that she was the only actress who can flaunt rejecting films. She added, “With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always the next time. I’m the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses.”

Well, clearly, Kareena’s loss turned into a game-changer for Deepika Padukone. That was also the beginning of her romantic tale with Ranveer Singh.

