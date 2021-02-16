Without a doubt, Prabhas is one such actor who has strong screen presence and aura that attract masses. While acting remains one part of his popularity, it’s the actor’s dedication and integrity which has made him a fan favourite. But do you know, due to such qualities, the actor had suffered being penniless?

Advertisement

It all traces down to the making of Baahubali franchise. As we all know, the Darling actor dedicated four years of his life only to SS Rajamouli’s project. During the schedule, the 41-years-old didn’t look into other big projects that came his way. He even refrained from shooting an advertisement that worth 10 crores. Some producers even offered him money for no reason but the Rebel star didn’t take it.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, while speaking to NTV Telugu, SS Rajamouli unfolded everything Prabhas had to go through during his Baahubali period.

SS Rajamouli quoted, “Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali. He instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give.” (translated by The Indian Express)

“There was a time when he was stressed for money. Producers flooded his house with offers, cash and cheques and sometimes even without asking anything in return. He got scared, called me up and asked what should he do. I told him to get an affidavit done with a statement that this money does not have to do anything with your work. But he denied saying how will he give back this large amount of money if the people ever come back. He had the offer to do an advertisement worth Rs 10 crore. But he refused that too. Prabhas does not know how to lie but he would not even hurt your sentiments for no reason. He does not like to see people hurt,” Rajamouli added.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Co-Star Sandeep Nahar Dies Of Suicide Hours After Posting A Last ‘Suicide Note’ Video On Facebook



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube