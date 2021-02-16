Vijay Sethupathi is all over the news lately and reasons have been mixed. On one side, it’s his portrayal of Bhavani in Master that is fetching accolades, while on other hand, it’s news of him taking a step back of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. While it was known that the actor has opted out of the project, many wondered the reason behind it. Now, putting a full stop to all the speculations, the Super Deluxe actor has finally broken his silence.

For the unversed, it was earlier learnt that Vijay’s weight issues cost him a role in Aamir‘s film. Then another reason came forward stating the actor didn’t like the way his character was being developed. Putting everything to rest, here’s the truth.

In a recent talk with SpotboyE, Vijay Sethupathi said, “First of all, I’ve always had the highest regard for Aamir Khan sir as an actor. His selection of roles has always inspired me to attempt something different every time. When I got to know him personally for Laal Singh Chaddha I was even more impressed by his humility and knowledge of cinema. Just being with him is a learning experience.”

Vijay Sethupathi praised Aamir Khan for his humbleness and recalled that such a big superstar flew down to meet him. “Aamir Sir personally offered me the role. He flew down to a small town in Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason, the director Advait Chandan couldn’t come. Aamir Sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvellous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes,” the Master actor said.

Revealing the real reason for quitting the film, he said, “COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.”

“I can never forget his kindness and his knowledge of cinema. It would be an honour and a pleasure to work with him sometime in the near future,” the actor said while quashing all rumours of differences between him and Aamir.

Addressing weight issue, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I am very comfortable with my body and my mind. Whichever project I go into, they go with me.”

