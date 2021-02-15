Dia Mirza makes a breathtaking appearance for her wedding with Mumbai based businessman, Vaibhav Rekhi. The two love birds are getting married in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Take a look at the first pictures of the beauty below.

Dia was spotted wearing a red Joda for her wedding day and we are totally drooling over how stunning the diva is looking.

Although Dia Mirza hasn’t officially shared the pictures on her social media platform, the paps have got the first glimpse of the bride. The former Miss Asia Pacific International was spotted wearing a red Kanjeevaram silk saree with a beautiful matching dupatta which had intricate embroidery with gota on the borders.

Dia Mirza accessorised her saree with a statement gold choker with kundan and emeralds, a maang-tikka, matching earrings and bangles. For makeup, the Thappad actress went subtle with smokey hues on the eyes, nude lips and bold brows. But what stole the show for us was Dia’s mogra ganjra in her hair.

The couple came to meet the paps and posed together. And not just that, Dia also distributed sweets to the media people herself.

Take a look at the picture here:

Dia Mirza makes a beautiful bride, isn’t it? We are speechless.

Meanwhile, during the weekend both Dia and Vaibhav attended a pre-wedding get-together and pictures from this close-knit affair had gone viral on the internet. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress shared a picture of her Mehendi on social media ahead of her wedding with Vaibhav and left fans excited.

Dia Mirza seemingly to be over the moon and in love with her Mehendi as the Thappad star admired her henna design as she clicked a photo of it. In the photo, we can see her Mehendi as well as her tattoo.

We can’t wait for the first pictures of the couple to come out as soon as possible. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

