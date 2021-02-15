Actor Vijay Varma, who as Moeen Arif in the 2019 Bollywood film ‘Gully Boy’ was praised immensely by fans and critics alike, says that his career has been moving in a better direction ever since, and he got the recognition for which he worked so hard for.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS about the film as it completes two years of release, Vijay says,”I honestly cannot imagine that it has been two years of ‘Gully Boy’. One of the best times of my life was prepping for Moeen and shooting as him.”

Vijay Varma played Ranveer Singh’s best friend in the film. Celebrating the film’s anniversary, he took to Instagrma and shared a series of pictures and videos. Check it out:

Post the film’s release, it has been a good journey for Vijay Varma so far. “I felt, I got the recognition that I have worked hard for. I’ve had great films and shows since, and even now I’m working on multiple projects that I’ll be headlining so it has been quite a way up ever since this film, “he said.

Vijay is grateful to Director Zoya Akhtar for letting him be a part of the film, which was India’s official entry in the 92nd Academy Awards in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category.

“All thanks to Zoya ma’am and the team of Excel Entertainment who believed in me and gave me the experience of an incredible and fun shoot which I will cherish all my life,” says Vijay.

Vijay Varma is likely to soon feature in ‘Darlings’, ‘Ok Computer’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Fallen’.

Must Read: From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra To Akshay Kumar, Celebs Whose ‘Galti Se Mistake’ Revealed Love-Life Details Of Others Stars!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube