Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Valentine’s Day on Sunday shared two posts dedicated to her son Taimur Ali Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

The first image features Saif embracing the actress. He is seen sporting a moustache and dressed in a chequered shirt paired with denim.

“I have loved you despite this moustache… my forever Valentine,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside the image.

Kareena then shared an adorable image of Taimur pouting and captioned it: “Not because you pout like me… but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently expecting their second baby.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a Boomerang video on Thursday to share with fans that she is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.

In the video, Kareena holds her baby bump with both hands and looks at it. “9 months and going strong, #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS,” the actress captioned the clip, which she shared on Instagram.

