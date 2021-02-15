Actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced her own fitness programme on her Instagram account on Sunday. The actress has now opened up about the same saying she wants to share her workout regime with her fans. She added that she hopes to inspire many people to stay fit.

Talking to her official social media account, she wrote, “I am so excited to announce that I have just launched SheRox Cardio exclusively on the #TRUCONNECTapp 💗🌟SheRox Cardio has 5 amazing full body workouts suitable for all fitness levels! Click the link in my bio to download the #TRUCONNECTapp and join me in my fitness journey!”

Talking to IANS about her She Rox fitness programme, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I’m happy to launch this Fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing, while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set!”

Jacqueline Fernandez also said exercises have helped her stay active, despite the hectic schedule that she follows. She said, “Sometimes my filming schedule can be pretty intense, so it’s great to be able to be able to streamline my workout regime.”

The first series in the programme will be called She Rox Cardio, a set of five workouts. The programme will be available on a global fitness community app.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with the shoots of Bhoot Police, Kick 2 and Bachchan Pandey.

