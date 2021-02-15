What are we all as fans most interested in knowing about our favourite Bollywood stars? Their age, height, address, telephone number? Well maybe, but the first thing at least according to me is their relationship status. I would be very interested to know who my favourite actor is dating. Although we all constantly keep hearing about their dating stories, it becomes hard to believe it unless and until they confirm it. At such times, our favourite stars’ co-actors come to our rescue and accidentally open up about their relationship status. From Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, many stars have accidentally spilt the beans we were desperately waiting to hear about. So here we go!

AKSHAY KUMAR – KIARA ADVANI & SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S RELATIONSHIP

Haven’t we all heard about Sidharth dating Kiara for quite some time now? They certainly make for a good-looking couple. Despite being spotted together, celebrating birthdays together, posting mushy posts for each other and working together, the two have always said that they are just good friends. Akshay Kumar left Kiara blushing when he teased her with Sidharth’s name while promoting their movie. Khiladi Kumar had accidentally confirmed Kiara and Sidharth’s romance rumours, when he had said, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai.” Well, this might be their friendly banter, but this has certainly convinced the couple’s fans about their relationship.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE – RANBIR KAPOOR & ALIA BHATT’S MARRIAGE PLANS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship is no more a secret now. Recently, the Sanju actor in an interview with Rajeev Masand had addressed Alia as his girlfriend for the first time. The actor even went on to reveal that they would have been married had COVID-19 pandemic not hit. But even before him, Deepika Padukone had accidentally revealed about this much in love couple’s wedding plans. In a candid chat with South star, Vijay Deverakonda, when he had admitted having a crush on Deepika and Alia, the Padmaavat actress, had admitted that Alia and Ranbir are getting married. Deepika had said, “She is getting married.” This had also made Alia protest, and she had asked Deepika why she made the declaration.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA – ARJUN KAPOOR & MALAIKA ARORA’S LOVE LIFE

Like Deepika Padukone, even Priyanka Chopra accidentally revealed Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s love life. When these two were hiding their relationship from the world and were calling each other ‘Just good friends’, it was PeeCee, who had acknowledged and accidentally quipped about their hush-hush relationship. It had happened when the Baywatch star had made it to Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, which often brings out juiciest B-town gossips. In the show, Karan had decided to test Priyanka’s knowledge of Bollywood‘s current ‘affairs’ and had asked her about who Varun Dhawan is dating? Well, to this, PeeCee had said she doesn’t know but had ended up saying that she is aware that Malaika and Arjun are dating.

NICK JONAS – KATRINA KAIF & VICKY KAUSHAL’S SECRET DATING

Katrina Kaif is said to have found love in Vicky Kaushal after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the two haven’t confirmed their relationship yet and are keeping it under wraps, but their birthday posts for each other’s family members and Vicky ignoring the lockdown guidelines to meet Katrina says a lot about their relationship. During Ambani’s Holi party, a video shared by Priyanka Chopra’s hubby, Nick Jonas, had captured Katrina and Vicky dancing together. Nick was having a great time with his wife, PeeCee at the Holi bash, filming the festivity and had accidentally captured the alleged couple dancing in the background together. Now we are just waiting for the day when these two love-birds open about their relationship.

