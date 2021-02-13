It looks like love is in the air in Bollywood. Cupid has struck yet another couple, and we are already jumping with joy. After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Dia Mirza is next in line. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me actress has finally found her real-life Maddy, and we know you want to know everything about it.

Wedding Bells are ringing! After a grand Bollywood wedding of Varun and Natasha in Alibaug, the film industry is gearing up for yet another wedding. Rehna Hai Terre Dil Main actress will be soon tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Reports have learned that the wedding will take place in the next two days, on February 15 and will be a very low profile function.

According to reports in SpotboyE, the rituals and the wedding is going to be an intimate affair and only close family, and close friends will be seen in attendance. Though reports of Dia Mirza finding love again surfaced last year, the news of her marriage comes as a pleasant surprise for her fans and well-wishers. The man of the hour Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai based businessman and lives in Bandra’s Pali Hill area.

This is not the first time Dia Mirza is getting married. She had married her long time beau Sahil Sangha before. Unfortunately, the wedding did not last long, and she announced her separation after five years of marriage. The duo had tied the knot on October 18, 2014. However, after 11 years of knowing each other, Dia and Sahil decided to part ways amicably.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Thappad with Taapsee Pannu. She is currently shooting for a Telugu film Wild Dog.

Koimoi wishes Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi hearty congratulations!

