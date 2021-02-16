2020 proved to be one of the worst years humankind has ever witnessed, and 2021 has started on a sad note as well. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sandeep Nahar has passed away. His death has been reported as a suicide by the news agencies.

Advertisement

In December 2020, he dropped a video talking about how life is tough, and we all have our fights to face. It indeed is a heartbreaking scenario to revisit the video at this moment in time.

Advertisement

News agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as “Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed.”

He posted a video today which he titled it has ‘suicide note’. In the video, he talked about how he couldn’t take life anymore.

Check out his last video here:

Check out the video he posted in December, 2020:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartbreaking post remembering late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput eight months after his death on Monday.

Shweta shared a photo of Sushant on Instagram and wrote: “Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back… it has been 8 months…haven’t seen you or heard from you…. Please, come back!!”

On Sushant’s birth anniversary on January 21, the actor’s California-based sister had announced a fund named after him.

“I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday, my little brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You. #SushantDay,” Shweta had posted on Instagram.

Must Read: Salman Khan To Meet ‘Pathan’ Shah Rukh Khan On The Top Of Burj Khalifa For A Sequence?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube