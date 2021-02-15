Actress Kajol, who is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour, has shared a funny quip on sarcasm on social media, along with the snapshot of a funny face.

“NATIONAL SARCASM SOCIETY: Like we need ur support” she wrote as caption.

The actress recently shared a hilarious message on social media that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good.

On Friday, Kajol posted the note on her Instagram Stories.

The note read: “There should be a calorie refund for things that didn’t taste as good as they should’ve! Word!”

This is not the first time Kajol has entertained her fans with such funny messages on social media.

Kajol, who is known for her sarcasm and sense of humour, recently shared post hinting that she is looking for a cow that milks cash.

She shared a poster of a red cow with the words “cash cow” written on it. “If only he was real,” the actress captioned the photo.

On the work front, Kajol’s latest release is the OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has called the shots for the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

