Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 74th Birthday on February 14. His daughter Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor had organised a nice birthday dinner together where, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria were also present.

The Kapoor sisters also shared pictures and video of their celebration on social media. In the post the Kapoor family who were chilling and laughing inside. Their celebration came days after Randhir Kapoor’s brother Rajiv Kapoor died due to a heart attack on February 9. Owing to which netizens on social media began trolling them.

Now the latest report from Bollywood Life has revealed why the Kapoor family celebrated while mourning the death of Rajiv Kapoor. A source said, “The Kapoor family believes in celebrating each day. Randhir ji has been feeling devastated after Rajiv passed away. To see both your younger siblings pass away, within a year has been emotionally taxing for him. In fact, his own health condition has taken a hit after Rajiv’s death.”

The report further revealed that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s idea to not leave their father alone and have him surrounded by people. The source also said, “The girls dote on him. Kareena will have a baby soon and will get busy for some time with her baby duties. So, this was her chance to spend some time with her father, especially after such a huge loss. Meanwhile, Karisma has taken upon herself to stay around her father and ensure that the trauma doesn’t take a toll on his health.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Valentine’s Day on Sunday shared two posts dedicated to her son Taimur Ali Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. In the first post, Saif was seen sporting a moustache and dressed in a chequered shirt paired with denim. He was also embracing the actress. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “I have loved you despite this moustache… my forever Valentine.”

Kareena then shared an adorable image of Taimur pouting and captioned it: “Not because you pout like me… but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.”

