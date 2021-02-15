Back in 2019, Ranu Mondal was one of the biggest internet sensations here in India. The singer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya gave an opportunity to her with ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ and the 60-year-old became a sensation overnight. And with massive fame comes trolling, Mondal was brutally trolled for her stints on reality television shows.

In fact, Ranu also misbehaved with a fan by refusing to take a selfie and Himesh was questioned about the same later. But guess what, the question irked Himesh and he gave a blunt reply to a reporter.

Himesh Reshammiya said, “I am not her (Ranu Mondal) manager that you are expecting me to answer such questions about her. Ranu is not the only person who I have given break in the industry. Lot of stars such as Darshan Raval, Shannon K, Palak Muchhal have been launched by me.”

Talking to ET Times about giving Ranu a break, Himesh said, “When I gave her the break it was like I wanted that Lataji kind of a voice and we got that voice which connects these modern contemporary guitars with Lataji’s voice in the alaap of ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ which is the theme.”

Himesh Reshammiya further added, “I felt trolling happened due to the selfie incident which she didn’t give and I don’t know the back story. I am not the right person to answer that. I think she should give her quote which she hasn’t yet on that incident so I cannot comment on what she has to say.”

He concluded by saying, “Once you become a star and get so much love then you have to be prepared for this side also. I think from where she comes, I don’t know whether she is prepared or not. But eventually, she has become a star and a celebrity.”

