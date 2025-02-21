The Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar continues its winning streak at the box office. Owing to a phenomenal word of mouth, it is weaving a stellar success story. Let us take a glimpse at the latest box office performance of the same.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer maintains its solid run at the box office. Within 2 weeks of its release, the film has earned 20.28 crore. This proves its unstoppable momentum. The film is now fast inching towards 21 crores. Given the positive response that it has been garnering, it might cross this target soon.

Badass Ravi Kumar has tapped into the 80s formula when it comes to the storytelling and execution. The film just has one objective in mind that is providing the masses with a wholesome entertainment. And by the looks of it, it has managed to stay true to its purpose. Himesh Reshammiya’s Seeti-Maar dialogues is still setting the internet on fire. The Badass fever is in no mood to stop anytime soon.

More Exciting Announcements On The Way

The makers of Badass Ravi Kumar have ensured that the entertainment quotient stays elevated. Fans can expect a grand success bash to be held soon to celebrate the astounding response that the Himesh Reshammiya starrer has received. Not only this but Himesh Reshammiya Melodies will reportedly reveal some new exciting projects which will expand the Xpose universe.

With this milestone, the excitement is far from over. One can expect the entertainment level to be increased even more with some more blockbusters to be churned out in the form of these new announcements. We are now waiting with bated breath to see what new does the Xpose franchise has to offer after the stellar success of Badass Ravi Kumar. For the unversed, the film has been directed by Keith Gomes.

