Despite being a meme sensation every now and then and his movies getting a polarized response from the masses, it cannot be denied that singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has been an integral part of our pop culture. From his iconic cap to his nasal tone of singing and his producing several chartbusters, the singer is an icon for many reasons. From singing and composing, he also ventured into producing and acting.

It was in 2014 that he came out with his Xpose film franchise. The movie received a mixed reaction from the masses, but that did not deter him. His latest release, Badass Ravi Kumar, is a part of the franchise and is receiving a good response from the audience for its sheer entertaining subject. Let us decode the net worth and assets of the singer.

Himesh Reshammiya Assets

According to DNA, Himesh Reshammiya resides in a luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The home is worth 10 crores and boasts a modular kitchen, balcony, home theatre, and a serene view of the sea. He also has celebrities like Farah Khan and Manoj Bajpayee as neighbors.

When it comes to his luxury wheels, Himesh owns a swanky Ferrari F8 Tributo worth 4.02 crores, a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth 6.95 crores, and a Lamborghini Urus worth 4.22 crores. He is also a proud owner of a Maserati Levante worth 2.38 crores. Furthermore, he owns a Bentley Bentayga worth 6.75 crores.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Net Worth

According to a news report in ET Now, Himesh Reshammiya’s net worth stands at 129 crore as of 2025. His income mostly stems from his numerous ventures like singing, composing, acting, producing, and brand endorsements. The Aap Ka Surroor actor charges around 15 to 20 lakhs for his songs and a whopping 2 crore to compose music. When it comes to acting, Reshammiya charges 3 to 5 crores for his movies. He enjoys around 3.7 million followers on Instagram and thus also gets some lucrative brand endorsements.

Well, this is just the proof of his strong bankability and rich legacy. Talking about Badass Ravi Kumar, the movie is getting a fairly good response at the box office. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Kriti Kulhari, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

