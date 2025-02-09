Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle sold their plush South Mumbai apartment in Three Sixty West for a humongous 80 crore. For the unversed, they are currently residing in their lavish Juhu apartment in Mumbai. The South Mumbai property is developed by Oberoi Realty and includes opulent 4 BHK, 5 BHK flats along with penthouses.

About Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna’s South Mumbai Property

According to a news report in the Indian Express, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s South Mumbai property is spread across 6,830 square foot. It is located on the 39th floor of the building. It furthermore has 4 parking spaces for a square foot price of 1.17 lakh.

Another report in Hindustan Times stated that the transaction was completed on January 31, 2025. It furthermore included a stamp duty of 4.80 crores. Earlier in January, Akshay Kumar had also sold his apartment in Borivali’s Oberoi Realty Sky City for a stellar 4.25 crores.

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna’s Combined Net Worth

According to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and currently has a jaw-dropping net worth of 2,500 crores. He has furthermore invested in several brands He owns a production company called Cape Of Good Films and has backed his movies like Good Newwz, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, and Mission Mangal. He furthermore owns a clothing brand called Force IX. The Phir Hera Pheri actor has also invested in the Kabbadi Team, Khalsa Warriors. According to Forbes India, the actor charges between 60 crores and 145 crores for a film.

Coming to Twinkle Khanna, she is a celebrated author who has penned down bestsellers like Mrs Funnybones, Welcome To Paradise, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She owns the production house, Grazing Goat Pictures, which has co-produced movies like Tees Maar Khan and Patiala House. She furthermore owns a publication called Tweak India. Her net worth is reportedly around 350 crores.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s combined net worth comes to a massive 2,850 crores. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001. Ever since then, they have been a strong power couple together, shelling out some major marriage goals.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion and lifestyle articles!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Net Worth 2025 Jumps 2018% In 12 Years – Guess How Much Is He Earning Every Single Minute?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News