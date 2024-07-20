Bad Newz is the ‘best’ good news to have arrived at the theatres this weekend. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Tripti Dimri, the romantic comedy has made a fantastic debut at the box office. It has also given tough competition to Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in leading roles. Scroll below for a detailed comparison.

For the uninitiated, Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer revolved around in-vitro fertilization. The makers are now creating awareness around the subject of heteropaternal superfecundation, a process via which two children are born to the same mother, but there are two biological fathers. Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are the two dads, and Tripti Dimri is the pregnant woman.

Good Newwz Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar witnessed one of his career peaks in 2019, with back-to-back successes like Kesari, Mission Mangal, and Housefull 4. He concluded the year with his New Year treat, Good Newwz, which was released on December 27.

Good Newwz was a hit affair at the box office that made its impressive debut with collections of 17.56 crores. Many factors contributed to the success, including the sizzling chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as the inclusion of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Good Newwz vs Bad Newz Day 1

Bad Newz has raked in 8.62 crores on its opening day. The collections are highly impressive, given Vicky Kaushal has clocked in his highest opening ever. His previous best was Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had earned 8.2 crores on its day 1.

Akshay Kumar starrer had earned around 103% higher, but comparing the star cast, it would be safe to say that Vicky Kaushal and team have put up a praise-worthy total.

More about Bad Newz

Tripti Dimri is fresh from the success of Animal and is being termed the new national crush, which has grabbed many eyeballs. On the other hand, Ammy Virk comes with a massive fan base.

Released on July 19, 2024, Bad Newz is competing with Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 and Sarfira at the ticket windows. But it emerged as the best performer on Friday. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

