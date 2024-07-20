The title of the film may be Bad Newz but it’s all going good for it so far. Right at the time when the trailer of the film was unveiled, it was a given that the film would take a good start at the box office. Then came the chart buster of the year, Tauba Tauba, and things started turning further positive for the film. The advance booking was further testimony to the fact that audiences were interested in watching the film in theatres and that’s what was seen as well on Friday.

The start of Bad Newz was decent in the morning and afternoon shows, and the real game was set to begin from evening shows onwards. That’s what happened as well with shows starting to get full at a number of halls, especially at the urban centers. The word of mouth too has been generally good as the film is a nice and breezy entertainer. As a result, the opening day collections have come to 8.75 crores* and that’s a good start indeed for the film. In a year where even a double digit number has been coming at a premium, it’s nice to see an urban romcom like this coming quite close to that on the very first day.

There should be good growth in numbers today and then tomorrow the collections will stabilize further, which means a weekend of around 35 crores is on the cards. Given the cost of making the film, that should be anyways enough to qualify this Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer a success, and it would be interesting to see whether the first week would end up seeing a half century being hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sputters In First Week; Struggles Despite Star Power

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News