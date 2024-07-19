Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sputters In First Week; Struggles Despite Star Power

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, has had a disappointing opening at the box office in its first week. While the social drama garnered some interest initially, it failed to sustain momentum throughout the week. Here’s a closer look at Sarfira’s struggle to ignite the box office:

Sarfira opened on 12th July to a decent but not earth-shattering collection of 2.5 crore on its first day. While this number was not a complete disappointment, it fell short of expectations for an Akshay Kumar starrer.

The film showed some promise over the weekend, witnessing a significant jump on Saturday. Collections rose by a commendable 70% to 4.25 crore, indicating some audience interest in the film’s subject matter. Sunday continued the upward trend, albeit at a slower pace, with collections reaching 5.25 crore, marking a 23.53% increase from Saturday. This weekend’s growth suggested the potential for a stronger week, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

The true test for Sarfira arrived on the weekdays. Monday saw a brutal drop of a staggering 72.38% compared to Sunday, with collections plummeting to a mere 1.45 crore. This sharp decline suggests the film failed to hold audiences’ interest, possibly due to competition from other releases or a lack of strong word-of-mouth buzz.

Tuesday and Wednesday offered a slight reprieve. Collections rose by 34.48% to 1.95 crore on Tuesday and then by another 10.26% to 2.15 crore on Wednesday. This modest upward trend suggests a small portion of the audience remained interested, but it wasn’t enough to significantly change the film’s trajectory. Thursday’s early estimates point to a collection of 1.25 crore, but this number could fluctuate when final figures are released.

Despite the weekend spark, Sarfira collected only 18.80 crore in its first week. This number falls short of expectations for an Akshay Kumar film, especially considering its high production value and the actor’s star power. With new releases like Bad Newz hitting theatres this week, the film’s future box office prospects remain uncertain. Sarfira will need strong word-of-mouth and a significant turnaround to achieve any semblance of success at the box office. The odds appear to be very low!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

