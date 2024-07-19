Kill Box Office Collection Day 14: Lakshya’s Actioner Thrives Amidst Sarfira & Indian 2; To Face Bad Newz Impact.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s action extravaganza Kill is proving it has staying power! Despite facing competition from recent releases like Sarfira and Indian 2, which failed to ignite the box office, Kill has maintained a decent trend throughout its second week at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

The film raked in a respectable 7 crore this week, keeping audiences glued to their seats with its thrilling fight sequences and gripping story. Kill kicked off with 80 lakh, setting the tone for week 2. The momentum grew, with collections reaching 1.43 crore on the second Saturday.

On Sunday, audiences packed the theatres, pushing collections to a solid 1.72 crore.

Kill didn’t lose its edge, maintaining a steady flow of viewers and collections hovering around 72 lakh to 90 lakh each day. Collections were boosted on Wednesday due to a holiday.

The week wrapped up with 63 lakh coming on the 2nd Thursday, bringing the total net India collection to a promising 18.36 crore.

Kill has amassed a strong overall gross of 21.66 crore within India and an impressive 16.6 crore from overseas markets, propelling the worldwide total to a staggering 38.26 crore.

However, the action-packed journey might hit a few bumps in the coming weeks. The arrival of the comedy film Bad Newz, featuring the star power of Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimrii, and Ammy Virk, will surely shake things up at the box office.

Additionally, the highly anticipated Hollywood release Deadpool and Wolverine looms large next week, posing a significant challenge to Kill’s continued dominance.

Despite the upcoming competition, Kill has defied expectations with its second-week performance. Whether it can continue to thrill audiences and hold its own against the fresh contenders remains to be seen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

