Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 12): Lakshya's Actioner Targets 40 Crore Milestone; Akshay Kumar's Sarfira Trails Far Behind!

Lakshya’s action-packed Kill continues its dominant run at the box office, defying expectations for a drop in its second week.

Despite receiving an “A” rating from the CBFC for extreme violence, Kill has been embraced by both critics and audiences. The film’s gritty action sequences, reminiscent of the John Wick franchise, have been praised for their execution, while Lakshya’s performance has garnered positive reviews. More importantly, audiences seem to be lapping up the high-octane action, propelling the film’s sustained box office performance.

This action-packed entertainer has carved a niche for itself in the Indian market, proving that audiences are hungry for well-made genre films, even with a mature rating.

Early estimates suggest the film collected 0.85 crore on the second Tuesday and 0.92 crore on the second Wednesday, bringing its 13-day net domestic total to a commendable 17.83 crore.

Kill – Overseas Muscles Flex

While the domestic numbers are impressive, Kill’s performance overseas is genuinely remarkable. The film has raked in a staggering 16.6 crore in international markets, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a mighty 37.63 crore (21.03 crore India gross + 16.6 crore Overseas).

The total earnings of Kill surpassed that of Akshay Kumar’s recent release, Sarfira, which grossed 25.03 crore worldwide. This further solidifies Kill’s commercial success. The comparison to Akshay Kumar was made because given his star power, his film should ideally have achieved a higher domestic run than what Kill has achieved so far.

With its decent Week 2 showing and positive word-of-mouth, Kill is well-positioned to breach the 40 crore mark soon. The film’s positive buzz surrounding it gives it a good chance to sustain momentum over the coming weekend.

Whether Kill can maintain its momentum and challenge for a higher box office milestone remains to be seen.

Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala, Kill has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. The movie has been produced by the powerhouses Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Diwali 2024 Box Office Clash: Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Locks Horns With Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky & Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News