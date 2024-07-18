After Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Sarfira, the Indian audience is now gearing up for the release of Bad Newz. The romantic comedy, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk in leading roles, will be released on July 19, 2024, which is tomorrow. The advance booking trends are impressive and below are the latest box office updates!

There is decent pre-release hype for this Anand Tiwari directorial that will deliver a never-seen-before subject in Bollywood. It revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a biological process via which twin children are born to the same mother but from two different biological fathers. Tripti Dimri, aka Saloni, will play the role of the pregnant woman, while Vicky Kaushal (Akhil) and Ammy Virk (Gurbir) are the to-be dads.

Bad Newz Advance Booking Day 1

There’s good news for Bad Newz because the pre-booking sales have shown better growth than biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira. There are 24 hours to go, but Vicky Kaushal starrer has already added 1.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 1.

Over 37,000 tickets have been sold so far. The curiosity seems to be rising and the numbers will surely boost during these last hours. Pre-booking sales usually witness their best trend during this time and given the current pace, Bad Newz is set for a fantastic start at the box office!

More about Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri’s film is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz that starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

The romantic comedy also stars Neha Dhupia, Karan Aujla, and Tarun Dudeja. Ananya Panday will also be seen in a cameo appearance. So far, three songs have been released – Tauba Tauba, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Jaanam and they’ve attracted massive eyeballs.

Bad Newz is produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective.

