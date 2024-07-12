Move over dance trends of the past, because there’s a new king in town, and the name is Tauba Tauba. The song, featuring Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal busting a move in his upcoming film Bad Newz, has become an internet sensation, leaving a trail of 812,000 Instagram Reels (and counting!) in its wake.

Tauba Tauba’s infectious beat!

The secret sauce behind Tauba Tauba‘s viral success lies in its infectious melody. Karan Aujla’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics are impossible to ignore, burrowing themselves into your head and refusing to leave. Whether you’re scrolling through Instagram or catching a glimpse of the song on TV, Tauba Tauba has a way of grabbing your attention and making you want to move.

Vicky’s effortlessly cool moves!

Kaushal isn’t just a talented actor, he’s also proving himself to be a dance floor maestro. His smooth moves and undeniable charisma in the Tauba Tauba video have captivated audiences. The hook step, choreographed by Bosco Martis, a blend of swagger and coolness, is not easy to learn, further fueling the viral fire.

Celebs who made it to Tauba Tauba IG Reels!

The Tauba Tauba phenomenon isn’t confined to social media influencers. Even Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif have been bitten by the dance bug. Seeing these established stars showcasing their (sometimes playful) attempts at the Tauba Tauba steps on social media has only amplified the craze.

Even Bigg Boss 3 OTT host Anil Kapoor couldn’t resist learning the hook step during Vicky’s recent appearance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Athletes & Influencers Join the ‘Tauba Tauba’ rage:

The Tauba Tauba fever isn’t restricted to the entertainment industry. Ace badminton player Sania Nehwal and Olympian Kashyap Parupalli recreated the hook step together, showcasing their playful side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

Popular influencer & actress Prajakta Koli, hilariously documented her struggles (and eventual triumph) in mastering the dance on her Instagram. Vicky himself acknowledged her efforts, commenting, “Absolute winner P!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Vicky Kaushal even showcased his dancing skills at the high-profile sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, proving Tauba Tauba is the perfect party anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Tauba Tauba – More Than Just a Song:

Tauba Tauba has become more than just a catchy song. It’s a cultural phenomenon, a dance craze uniting celebrities, athletes, influencers, and everyday people. With the film Bad Newz releasing on July 19th, get ready for the Tauba Tauba trend to take theatres by storm (and maybe inspire some epic dance battles in the aisles!).

Must Read: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Costs A Whopping Rs 2500 Crore – Blame The 100 Private Jets, Kardashians Sisters & Justin Bieber’s 102% Higher Fee Than Rihanna!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News