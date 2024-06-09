A few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif’s privacy was breached unnecessarily, and pictures from her London vacation with Vicky Kaushal went viral. The pictures were a bit blurred, taken from a distance, but it was called out loud that the actress was enjoying her pregnancy in London! Now, as disgraceful as this might sound, this is probably the ninth time Kat has been called pregnant.

Ever since the Ek Tha Tiger actress married the Uri superstar, every ‘staying away from the media’ phase of hers has been a speculated pregnancy. Whenever Kat decided to stay away from the media, it was expected that she was pregnant.

This time, things were stretched too far when her personal time was invaded and the pictures leaked on the internet. However, the actress decided to give it back to the paps in her own sweet way as she returned to India.

So, after viral claims of Katrina Kaif‘s baby bump being visible in the London photos, Kat returned to India wearing a shirt and an overcoat. But, she decided to knot her shirt right at her belly and gave a relaxed appearance as she walked out of the airport, and paps kept clicking her.

After the video went viral, people were quick to react. A user wrote, “She is not pregnant.” Most people shame the paparazzi for guessing about and speculating about pregnancies. A comment read, “Last video Mai koi boli thi Katrina is pregnant aur London Mai hai. Shame on u guys, galat video daal diya.” One more user said, “She is not pregnant, and leave her alone.” One more user wrote, “Where is the pregnancy?”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a very intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The actress has been enjoying marital bliss. On the work front, she was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

