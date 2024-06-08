When Dimple Kapadia Wasn't Allowed To Enter Husband Rajesh Khanna's Bungalow

Dimple Kapadia is having the renaissance that all of us are excited about with amazing roles in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Pathaan, and more. Over the course of her career, Dimple Kapadia has been celebrated for being a strong, independent woman. Her past love stories with Superstar Rajesh Khanna still create curiosity among the fans. Did you know that Dimple Kapadia was once stopped from entering Rajesh Khanna’s house? Here’s everything we know!

While their marriage was as successful as they had hoped, their love story has been discussed for ages. While Rajesh Khanna was known for his romantic rendezvous through the 1960s and 1970s, his marriage with Dimple made more headlines. Interestingly, before Dimple entered showbiz, she was once turned away by the guards at Rajesh Khanna’s residence.

During the release of the 1970 film Safar, Dimple, then a student at St. Joseph Convent, skipped classes to watch the movie. Eager to meet Rajesh Khanna afterward, she went to his house, Aashirwad. When the guards stopped her, she told them she was a diehard fan and wanted to meet him.

The guards reportedly told her Rajesh Khanna wasn’t home and asked her to leave. As she was about to go, she saw a car drive into the house, and Anju Mahendru stepped out. Rajesh Khanna was dating Anju, a model, fashion designer, and actress, and they lived together for seven years.

When Dimple confronted the guards about lying, they threatened to call the police, forcing her to leave immediately.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia married in a lavish ceremony in March 1973. However, their marriage faced significant challenges when Rajesh Khanna had an affair with up-and-coming actress Tina Munim. The couple separated in 1984 but never officially divorced. Despite their separation, they maintained an amicable relationship and were often seen together at social gatherings, political rallies, and other events. Their daughters Twinkle and Rimple become actresses, but they quit the industry later. Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated author and entrepreneur.

The superstar Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012, at his Mumbai bungalow, Aashirwad.

