Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the ‘First Superstar of Indian Cinema,’ was nothing short of legendary, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood. More than his films, his personal life has often made headlines, and his marriage to Dimple Kapadia was one of them.

Dimple marked a remarkable entry into the industry as a teenager in the film “Bobby,” yet she surprised the entertainment world by declaring her departure from the profession after marrying Rajesh, who was significantly older. Nevertheless, the actress eventually staged a comeback after several years.

During a candid interview with Filmfare in 1985, Dimple Kapadia disclosed that her ex-husband, Rajesh Khanna, had prohibited her from pursuing a career in acting. She didn’t shy away from discussing the renowned superstar in various interviews. Dimple openly shared insights into their tumultuous marriage and provided firsthand accounts of witnessing Rajesh Khanna’s insecurities stemming from his waning fame.

Dimple also addressed Rajesh starring opposite the much younger Sridevi in the film Masterji. “The best heroine around today is, unquestionably Sridevi. She’s miles ahead of the rest and I am a great admirer of her. If you ask me who my favourite is, the answer would be simple, Sridevi. She is number one,” Dimple said.

But she was hardly as kind about her former husband. “He’s too fat and old these days. He’s balding too. How can he afford to do these stupid roles that make him look so silly? He’s a brilliant actor who should stick to the kinds of roles that suit him best,” she added.

In the same year, Sridevi admitted to Filmfare that her mother wasn’t pleased with the film. “I thought my performance was ordinary. But everybody has been telling me I was terrific. I am quite surprised with their reaction. My mother however was not pleased. She asked me, ‘Why did you do all those vulgar things?’ I told her, ‘Really, mummy, I didn’t realise that what I was doing was vulgar,” she said.

Subsequently, in a conversation with India Today, Dimple Kapadia candidly shared her observations of Rajesh Khanna‘s decline from a close perspective. “When a successful man goes to pieces, his frustration engulfs the entire surroundings. It was a pathetic sight when Rajesh waited at the end of the week for collection figures but the people didn’t have the guts to come and tell him,” she said.

