Who doesn’t know about the lavish mansion standing in Bombay named ‘Mannat’ owned by Shah Rukh Khan? Well, apparently, Bollywood superstar SRK had a dream to get his own house, and with his hard work and dedication, he fulfilled his dream. The Badshah of Bollywood knows how to win hearts without mincing any words and showing his true self. His honesty and humanity are what define him.

Being a superstar, SRK never neglected his kids. He and his wife Gauri Khan have given proper education and upbringing to their kids, and this viral video has been proof of the same. Scroll ahead to read on.

Years ago, in one of the interviews now shared on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan had given a tour of his house, Mannat. That video clip has gone viral once again. In the clip, a young Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were also seen roaming around. While talking about it, SRK can be heard saying, “It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life is to buy this house. I don’t have a house anywhere in the world. I didn’t have a house because my parents died. I have a house fetish. I always wanted a house. When I had kids, I got this house. It’s my family’s house.”

“We took a decision, we’ll always live in Bombay. So my great-grandchildren are going to live in this house like some old Parsi family. My office, if there’s a problem, they can take it away, my studio they can take away, everything they want can take away. But my house is for my security of my wife, my sister and my two children,” Shah Rukh Khan further explained.

There are a few rules inside Mannat that SRK can’t make phone calls when he is inside the house, which is why he can be found in bathroom or here and there making calls. Cut to at the pooja section in the video, a young Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen. When Aryan said, “‘Mujhe gayatri mantra…'” Intervening in that, SRK had said, “‘Isko gayatri mantra aata hai poora. Main pooja yeh hi karega’.”

“Children should know about value of God, whether it’s a Hindu God or a Muslim God. So next to Ganesh and Lakshmi, we have the Quran also there. It makes me feel very emotional where Im teaching something to my children that I also don’t know very well. I’m not a great follower of religion. I believe in Allah very strongly. But i have never been forced by my parents to read the Namaz 5 times a day,” added Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK’s massive fanbase poured their love on the video. One wrote, “The God is one omnipotent we name differently and create divisions.”- this proves that whatever the Pathaan actor has taught his kids is right in every way.

What are your thoughts? Let us know.

