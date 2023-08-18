Shah Rukh Khan has often made headlines whenever his photos with his family members hit the web. Not even a single day goes by when SRK fans don’t resurface his throwback photos and videos on social media. Just like every other day, we recently came across a video which has been making headlines for all the negative reasons. The video is from when SRK had been to a family vacation which now seems to be courting controversy. Scroll down.

Currently, SRK is in the news for his much-anticipated film Jawan, which will see him in a never-seen-before avatar. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in the pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We recently came across a video of Shah Rukh Khan vacationing with kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam which was shared by a troll on social media. Bashing the actor, the hater wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan enjoying bath with his daughter, this doesn’t happen in our Indian culture.” The viral video sees the budding actress wearing a hot swimwear while Aryan is seen swimming shirtless. Soon after the clip surfaced online, netizens defended the Jawan actor.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Swimming saree m kregi kya bewkoofo….kuch bhi matlab,” while another said, “What the sh*t mentality of people why should ping a point of father and daughter duo.” A third user wrote, “Beta toh upr se nanga hoke n niche sirf kcha pehn k swimming kr skta hai maa k samne but beti ni kr skti.. wahh”

A fourth one commented, “THATS WHY SRK TOOK HIS KIDS TO FOREIGN BEACH LOL so that it shouldn’t hurt our indian culture.”

While fifth one wrote, “Don’t be so judgemental, Indian mai kuch log bahut open thought rakhte hai vahi kuch ko ladkiyan bas suit mai acchi lagti hai … When the suit committee is accepted then the progressive people should also be welcomed.”

Check out the video shared by Bollywood Shaadis below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan which is slated to hit the big screens on September 7. He later has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

For more such interesting throwback, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Might Have Been The OG Inspiration For Govinda’s Song ‘Laila Laila Chillaunga Kurta Phaad Ke’ As He Reveals What Would He Do If Gauri Khan Leaves Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News