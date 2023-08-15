Becomes the most watched video worldwide on YouTube in 24 hours.

Chaleya has been Trending at no 1 on YouTube & YouTube music charts

The quintessential SRK romantic song titled “Chaleya” in Hindi, “Chalona” in Telugu, and “Hayyoda” in Tamil is truly a treat for fans. Featuring the beautiful Nayanthara, her fresh chemistry with SRK has been widely appreciated. Composed by the talented Anirudh, the Hindi vocals are brought to life by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, while the Telugu version is beautifully sung by Adithya RK and Priya Mali. In the Tamil version, we have the enchanting vocals of Anirudh and Priya Mali. The song comes alive with the beautiful choreography by the renowned Farah Khan.

This viral sensation has not only dominated YouTube but has also claimed the top spot on both YouTube’s trending and music charts. Jawan’s latest romantic song gives the audiences a fresh new love song that is sure to go on their playlists!

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

