Rana Daggubati was recently snapped at the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam film ‘King Of Kotha’. The same event, the Baahubali star was seen lauding the actor while revealing that he knew Salmaan from his acting school days. Now a video from the same event has gone viral as it sees Rana talking about a big Hindi film actress who wasted his time in London while they were shooting for a film.

While he has refrained from taking any names, netizens are convinced that the actress no one other than Sonam Kapoor. Scroll down for details and the viral post.

At the pre-release event of ‘King Of Kotha’, Rana Daggubati is heard telling the media, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He was doing a Hindi film and the producers are my friends. They were shooting near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. He was standing in the corner with the spot boy.”

Adding, “During the take, a big Hindi heroine was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment. That was Dulquer for us.”

Soon after a Reddit user shared his quote, netizens got convinced that he’s talking about Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan has earlier worked with ‘big Hindi’ film’ actress Sonam in The Zoya Akhtar. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “The Zoya Factor. This must have happened on the set of The Zoya Factor which Sodumbb and Dulquer did together.”

While another said, “The promotions for Zoya factor were so annoying. Sonam kept going on and on and on about how legendary her dad is, boasting about him, how big a star she is all the while DQ, the son of Mammooty and a hundred times more talented than Sonam was humble and answering to the point.”

A third netizen commented, “Sonam, for sure!! The only other Hindi movies he has done are Karwaan and Chup.”

Fourth one write, “i dont understand why these nepo kids end up acting when their main interest is fashion/insta influencing/magazine covers??? like, just become a freakin’ model and spare other hardworking film professionals pls.”

A fifth one said, “Its so obvious that only she can be dumb. Thank god she doesn’t act any more.” Check out the post below:

Coming back, who do you think Rana Daggubati is hinting about? Is he really talking about Sonam Kapoor or is the internet exaggerating? Do let us know.

