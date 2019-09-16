EXCLUSIVE: “Dulquer Salmaan Is A Star To Watch Out For In Future,” Says The Zoya Factor Director Abhishek Sharma

Post Karwaan, South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is all set to win hearts all over again in the Hindi belt with The Zoya Factor, which stars Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady. But what made director Abhishek Sharma zero down on him for the role? Hear it from the horse’s mouth!

We met Abhishek for an exclusive conversation during The Zoya Factor promotions. That’s when he opened up about signing Dulquer for the movie as he began, “We reached out to him before Karwaan released because Aarti, my producer, knows him really well, because of which I saw some of his work and I was like this guy is really good. And he was fabulous in Karwaan but that was a bit of like slice of life film and in this one is finally coming out like a Hero.”

Furthermore, talking about his mass appeal, Sharma shared, “I think he is a much bigger actor than any geographical area. He has it in him to become a National level star, and by National I do not mean Hindi films, but Pan India. He’s one of the rare actors in India who has a great knowledge of all the languages along with being a great actor, great voice, good looks. He’s a star to watch out of in future.”

The director continued as he went all praises as he concluded the topic with, “When it came to Nikhil Hooda’s character, we were thinking of various names and then somebody mentioned Dulquer because he is good friends with my producer. I saw some of his work Down South, and I was blown. So I thought, why not him? His Hindi is also good.”

Clearly, Abhishek is in awe of Dulquer Salmaan and is sure he will turn out to be a hero with The Zoya Factor. Do you all agree?

Meanwhile, The Zoya Factor is all set for its theatrical release on September 20th, 2019.

