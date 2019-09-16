BREAKING: John Abraham To Be A Part Of Ek Villain Sequel? 

John Abraham who was last seen in Batla House has been approached by Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. Batla House gained some good numbers at the box office and John’s performance was critically acclaimed. The original movie had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Reteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and movie did a stupendous job at the box office.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, Mohit has approached John to play the lead role in the movie. John has liked the script and will be signing the official papers soon. An official announcement will be made as soon as the paper work is done and movie will go on floors early next year. The original part was released in 2014 and the story revolved around Guru (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is a gangster happens to fall in love with Aisha (played by Shraddha Kapoor) and that’s when his life changes and story begins. Riteish played the role of an antogist in the movie and was a serial killer.

On the work front, John will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, Illena D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The movie is all set to be released in December this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!