A Shameful Trend Against Akshay Kumar On Twitter; Most Of The Profiles Aren’t Even Original

On Saturday afternoon, the catchwords HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY started trending on Twitter after random profiles started tweeting against Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

These profiles, most of which do not appear to be original, tweeted against Akshay Kumar calling him “Canadian” and “molester”.

A user tweeted: “List of Heroines who were molested by this molester Canadian @akshaykumar. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tondan, Legendary Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, Waheeda Rahman, Zaira Waseem, Latest kiara. Even molested his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. Time to throw HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY out”.

Another tweet reads: “So this so called Patriot Nationalist Canadian “HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY” is a molester !!! @akshaykumar Shame on you.”

Some other tweets read, “This Canadian @akshaykumar is the biggest MOLESTER. He is HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY”.

“This Canadian @akshaykumar is Not only looting our money Not only insulting poor for toilet Not only insulting girls for menstruation Not only insulting our scientists Not only insulting our flag But he is a big MOLESTER also. He is HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY”

“He’s the same guy who did dawood role and glorified terrorists but after failing to make a impression he started selling our Indian patriotic contents to save his down-going career graph. Shame on u @akshaykumar HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY”

“HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY Watch it guys he is disgusting,” goes the caption of a video that has the actor rampwalking at a fashion show. At one point he walks up to his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is seated in the front row, and she unbuttons the top button of his denims in jest.

Akshay Kumar is yet to react on the trolling trend at the time of going to press on Saturday evening.

Actor producer KRK stood by the superstar and protested against the tweets, saying, “I really can’t understand, why are people trending HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY? If people want to say that he is Canada national then it’s OK. Because he is. But people should not trend such dirty words.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a great roster lined up. He aims to occupy box-office space on almost every festive weekend beginning Diwali this year. While “Housefull 4” is slated for Diwali this year, “Good News” has been scheduled for Christmas 2019. “Laxmmi Bomb” has been lined up for Eid 2020 and Akshay aims at releasing “Prithviraj” on Diwali next year. His next release will be “Bachchan Pandey“, possibly on Christmas 2020.

“Sooryavansham”, lined up for March 27 next year, is his only non-festive release coming up.

Could the heavy cyber trolling be a malicious effort by some industry foe to bring down the superstar, at a time when his career is going full steam?

