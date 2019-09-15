EXCLUSIVE: “When Janhvi Kapoor Is Performing, You See A Lot Of Sridevi Ji In Her Eyes,” Angad Bedi On Gunjan Saxena Co-Star

Angad Bedi is under the limelight these days with some big projects like The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor – Dulquer Salmaan and Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor under his kitty. While he had a lot of fun shooting with the former duo, here’s what he feels about Janhvi and it has a lot to do with her legendary mother, Sridevi.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, when asked about his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Gunjan Saxena biopic, he shared, “She’s a lovely girl, she’s a very very loving human being and she’s got all the right values. When she’s performing her scenes, you do see a lot of Sridevi ji in her eyes, that twinkle that Sridevi ji also used to have. It’s lovely to see her perform and how she wants to improve every day. She’s got a spirit in her, and she’s a great mix of the old school and the new world together”

About the shooting schedule, Angad revealed, “We finished shooting for The Kargil girl almost, we just have one day of shoot left.”

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl is a biopic on Indian Air Force combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena and is set around the Kargil War, 1999.

Recently, Janhvi also took to her Instagram and wished the pilot on the occassion of her birthday with an inspirational message.

The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma. It will release on March 13, 2020.

