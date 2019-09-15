Dream Girl enjoyed a glorious run at the Box Office in its first two days. The film took a double-digit opening followed by an excellent jump on Saturday. On Sunday, the film has again shown a big leap as far as the advance booking trends for the day are concerned.

Everywhere the film has shown a rise in occupancies and the number of housefull shows; that’s incredible because the film is already doing very good business since Day 1.

Let’s have a closer look at the Advance Booking trends of Dream Girl for Sunday.

Mumbai

Mumbai was very good yesterday as there were 20-25% housefull and filling fast shows and it has further improved today. The jump is big because there are 30-35% shows going housefull or filling fast and that’s a sign of crazy word of mouth.

Delhi & Hyderabad

Delhi grew up further after doing excellent business yesterday. Compared to 40-45% housefull and filling fast shows on Saturday, the number has grown up to be in the range of 55-60% today and that’s simply terrific.

Hyderabad is also similar with 55-60% housefull and filling fast shows. There has been a jump compared to yesterday which promises 50-55% housefull shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is mind-blowing with 75-80% shows running packed to capacity or getting filled soon. Yesterday also the film was excellent with 60-65% shows going housefull.

Chennai

Chennai is keeping it steady today with similar no. i.e. 50% “oranges” and “greys” on BMS just like yesterday.

Chandigarh & Kolkata

Chandigarh improved big time as the number of housefull shows being promised today are 35-40% compared to 15-20% yesterday. Kolkata has also shown a jump with 20-25% housefull shows compared to 15-20% yesterday.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad remained the least strong among all though there was slight growth here as well. Compared to 10-15% housefull and filling fast shows yesterday, there are 15-20% today.

