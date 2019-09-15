Ranbir Kapoor’s Character In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Next To Have A Salman Khan Connect?

When Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh hit the theatres a couple of months ago, it just set the box office records on fire. Ranbir Kapoor’s collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, surfaced online a couple of days ago. It’s nothing official, but the rumours suggest that Ranbir is very keen to work with Sandeep.

Now, according to fresh reports, Sandeep’s next has got its title and the protagonist will be having grey shades to his character. Apparently, Mahesh Babu was offered the role but he turned down because of the grey shades. Ranbir, who is already busy with Brahmastra and Shamshera also has a Luv Ranjan film to do.

It’s very difficult to see how he’ll get some dates in this choc-a-block schedule. Sandeep’s next, as per the reports, has been titled as Devil. This surely reminds us of Salman Khan’s character from Kick, Devi Lal Singh aka Devil.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle confirmed, “Sandeep Vanga was very keen to work with Mahesh Babu, and Mahesh was interested as well. But after Vanga narrated Devil to the actor, Mahesh found the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience’s tastes.”

Vanga’s Kabir Singh narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara), his junior in college. It was welcomed with a whole lot of criticism from a certain section of reviewers. But it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of Shahid Kapoor and 2019 at the box office.

