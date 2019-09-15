Chhichhore is pretty much well settled at the box office currently. After bringing in 5.34 crores on its second Friday, the film showed further growth on its second Saturday as well with 9.42 crores more coming in. With this, the film’s collections have now reached 83.59 crores and there is a massive Sunday still awaiting it.

What is further remarkable about this Nitesh Tiwari directed film is the fact that it is continuing to rake in such huge moolah despite Dream Girl eating into the screens, shows as well as a major chunk of the audiences. One wonders how Chhichhore would have managed to do commercially if not for the competition around it. Had that not been the case, the film could well have entered the 100 Crore Club today itself. However, for that it would have to wait for a while, though that day is not too far away in any case.

Super success of this Sajid Nadiadwala production has come as a shot in the arm for Sushant Singh Rajput as the film has already gone past the lifetime number of his second biggest success till date, Kedarnath [70 crores]. In fact this feat had been accomplished on the eight day itself and now the film’s journey towards the 100 crores mark has intensified. That should further up the stocks for the actor. As for Shraddha Kapoor, she is enjoying a gala time at the box office as after the Hindi version of Saaho, now Chhichhore is bringing in audiences.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

