Kedarnath Box Office Collections: Inches Closer To The 60 Crore Mark!

Kedarnath Box Office Collections: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer has managed to hold its fort well at the box office. Collecting 42.25 crores in the first week, Kedarnath has maintained a steady hold collecting 11.92 crores in the second weekend.

After collecting an impressive total of almost 42 crores in the first week, Kedarnath has maintained a stronghold at the box office collecting an outstanding total of 57.44 crores at the box office. Over the second week, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial held a strong grip by collecting 2 crores on Monday, 1.98 crores on Tuesday, taking the total to 57.44 crores in India.

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath has fared better than many films like Veere Di Wedding, Dhadak, Parmanu, and PadMan continuing to impress the audience at the theaters.

Touted as one of the finest debuts in the longest times, Sara Ali Khan has received appreciation for her refined acting skills, fluent dialogue delivery, and exceptional expressions. It is difficult to take your eyes off the actress when she appears on the screen.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set against the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor has been running successfully in theaters.

