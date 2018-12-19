Decoding Zero Climax: Chimpanzee In Space, Katrina Kaif Is An Alien & Many More CRAZY Theories!

It’s just 2 days to go for Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh to create havoc at the theatres screens (hopefully) with Zero, but fans can’t keep calm and they’re trying their level best to untangle the mystery that is revolving around the climax of the movie. Some bizarre, some co-incidental, and some also seeming sensible, following are the predictions of the decoders that are going highly viral on the internet:

Theory 1: It’s all going to be about fulfilling Aafia’s Dreams

By now, it is very well known that Anushka Sharma is playing the role of Aafia, a scientist with cerebral palsy (a disorder since early childhood). The first theory revolves around the fact that – because of unfortunate physical conditions, Aafia will not be able to travel to space. So, our hero Bauua (who’s already shown have a love angle with her) will go beyond the clouds to fulfil her dreams. The dialogue, “Kahaani me suna tha ki mohabbat me aashiq chand tak le aate hai, saale ko, humne ye baat seriously le li” only makes our doubt clearer.

Theory 2: After the latest poster, It’s for sure is going to be the Sputnik 2 Way!

For the unknowns, Sputnik 2 was the first spacecraft launched into the Earth orbit that carried a living animal, a Soviet space dog. Not only that, but a chimpanzee in the U.S. was also trained and sent to space, who survived the mission. The makers released a poster yesterday which showcased a chimpanzee alongside SRK and if we get into its intrinsic details, it is evident that Shah is pointing towards the sky. We’ve mentioned it all, and it’s time for y’all to now join the dots! Need I say more?

Theory 3: A Flashback Story; With Bauua – Aafia’s Child!

What if the first scene is itself the one with the spacecraft launch, and the rest is the flashback. Anushka is the storyteller and it’s about Aafia and Bauua having an unplanned child and since they both are physically unfit, it’s the child who will fulfil their parents’ dream.

Theory 4: Katrina Kaif Is An Alien

Certain scenes from the trailer have made it prominent that Bauua has hurt Anushka and hence, revenge is inevitable. Remember Aafia’s dialogue after Babita disses Bauaa, “Rishta barabari ka ab hua hai Bauue”? Kat will be an alien plotted by Aafia to take revenge from the former.

It has also been reported that SRK has a dual role in the film, and there’s a lot more that is buzzing in the viewers’ minds. Do you have any other theory which you think makes more sense than the above mentioned? Rush and let us know in the comment section below!

