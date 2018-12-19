Zero Box Office: 100 Crores+ In 3 Days? Here’s What You Guys Have Decided! 

As Zero fever is taking over the movie buffs, we asked you guys whether the romantic-drama be able to bring in 100 crores+ in 3 days to make it into Shah Rukh Khan’s highest opening weekend grossers? And the results totally proved that people have very high hopes from the actor.

In total, about 3338 people participated in a poll conducted yesterday, and a huge number is in the favour of Zero, expecting it to cross 100 crore mark. 2699 out of 3431 voters, making up for 78.66%, voted to say Zero will surely storm the box office by making 100 crores+ in first three days. About 384 voters constituting for 11.48%, feel that it will fall short, thus failing to hit the century in a weekend. While remaining 338 i.e. 9.85% voters, remained neutral in their opinion.

Though the poll results don’t predict that how Zero will work at the box office in its opening weekend, it is indicative of the excitement and expectations of the movie maniacs, set on the movie.

Talking about Khan’s highest opening weekend grossers, Happy New Year still holds the first position with a collection of 108.86 crores in first three days. Chennai Express made a hefty total of 100.35 crores (inclusive of paid previews) in its opening weekend and is at the second spot. Raees stands at the third place, which made 93.25 crores in its 5-day extended weekend, despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. And now coming to upcoming Zero, like the majority of the voters, we too want the movie to score huge in its opening weekend.

With just 2 more days to go, let’s hope that Zero turns out to be an entertaining affair as promised in the trailer and rake high during its opening weekend.

