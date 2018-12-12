Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The Real Reason Behind Daughter Suhana Khan’s Presence On The Sets!

King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who has wooed us over the years, is all set to charm us yet again but in a different avatar this time. SRK is all set to come on the big screen with Zero on December 21, 2018. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles.

Recently, Khan’s daughter was clicked on the sets of Zero while shooting for the song Mere Naam Tu. The song has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences. In the making video of the song, we got a glimpse of Suhana who was seen assisting her father on the sets.

Yesterday, we met the Dilwale actor where he revealed about her daughter’s presence on the sets. When he was asked if Suhana is gearing up for a Bollywood release anytime soon, Khan said, “She wants to act but she needs to train in that for 3-4 years. She did some plays in London now and hopefully, she will shift to America. She came on the sets as part of learning because a part of the process of learning acting is to spend time on production. So, I think she did some in London. She was here and was sitting so she said she wants to visit some sets and learn and we were shooting for that song for two weeks, so she came and I wanted her to come to experience it.”

SRK said that he wanted Suhana to see Katrina and Anushka perform live and spend time with them. “I wanted her to come and see Katrina and Anushka because both of them are such different kind of actors, Katrina has her own charm and Anushka has her own way of enacting things, so I wanted her to spend time.”

“I think ground experience is good for actors in any kind of job but only as an internship, you have to complete your studies before getting into it completely. If you have the opportunity to study, it formalises and helps you better your craft. So, I want her to study first for some time. In India, I think we don’t learn acting, we just assume that we are talented,” he concluded.