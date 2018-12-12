2.0 Box Office Day 13 Early Trends (Hindi): Is It Enough To Enter The 200 Crore Club?

Magnum opus 2.0 is enjoying a good consistent run at the box office. There was a huge pre-release buzz for the movie, and with the positive feedbacks coming its way, it seems like the collaboration of Shankar, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, has gone down well with the audiences.

As per the early trends, Shankar directorial has performed on the same lines as of its second Monday. On second Tuesday i.e. day 13, the movie added another 3-5* crores, thus standing at the grand total of 173.50-175.50* crores. With the given collections, 2.0 is 26.50-24.50 crores away from entering the coveted club of 200 crore.

With the collections coming in, it’s becoming tougher to gauge whether it will enter the 200 crore club or will fave the nervous 190(s) like Ek Tha Tiger.

In the domestic market, 2.0 has emerged as an all-time highest grossing movie by collecting 19.03 crores in 12 days, across Chennai city. The movie overtook Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s record, which made 18.85 crores in its lifetime run.

Talking about the worldwide box office collections, 2.0 has achieved another feat. It has successfully surpassed one big film of 2018, Padmaavat. The Rajni starrer has grossed over 620 crores at the worldwide box office leaving behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which had grossed over 560 crores then. With this, it has topped the worldwide box office for the year 2018 (excluding China).

After all this, this Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth starrer is also all set to hit the China theatres in May 2019. Before its release in China, 2.0 has already created a huge record as its dubbed and subtitled version will be arriving in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens, which includes 47,000 3D screens.