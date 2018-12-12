Zero Runtime REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Have A Lengthy & Make OR Break 2nd Half!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going through a rough phase in a career, with all of his recent releases like Fan, Dilwale, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal, underperforming at the box office. With upcoming Zero, which is a mass entertainer, the actor is all set to spell magic with his evergreen romantic avatar.

For all the fans waiting for the movie, we have got some interesting details to reveal. Just like Aanand L. Rai’s previous outings including Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa, Zero too, belongs to a romantic-drama genre, but with a run-time longer than the above-mentioned movies.

Zero is 2 hours and 44 minutes long, consisting first half of 71 minutes and a lengthy second half of 93 minutes. Although Aanand L Rai is renowned for directing the desi love stories, there have been people complaining about the second half of his previous films due to the short duration. But this time it seems that the director is extra cautious about the length, and with King of romance on his side, we expect a heavy downpour of emotions in the second half.

A longer run-time is just like a double-edged sword, which could act as a blessing or a culprit, depending on the content and with just nine days left to hit the screens, we don’t need to wait longer to see how the move pays-off.

Zero is all set for a grand release on 21st December 2018 and features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.