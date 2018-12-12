Kalank: Kiara Advani Is A Special Addition To The Star-Studded Cast!

Actress Kiara Advani is excited about her special appearance in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank.

Kiara interacted with the media at the launch of a Bluestone store here on Tuesday.

On her upcoming projects, she said: “I am very excited for my special appearance in Kalank since it’s a huge film and it’s the first time I am doing something in the period space. I have finished shooting for that.”

Kiara said she has started shooting for Kabir Singh and Good News.

“I have just begun shoot for both Kabir Singh and Good News simultaneously and it’s going very well. We are excited to continue the shoot and make a really good movie for the audience so, it has been a busy month,” said the Lust Stories actress.

On Kabir Singh, in which she stars with Shahid Kapoor, Kiara said: “We have just wrapped up the December schedule of the film and we will again start shooting for the film in the first week of January. So, after Christmas and New Year, we will get back to shoot in Delhi.”

Kabir Singh is a drama film written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy.