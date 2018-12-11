Stree Thrones The Tag Of Most Profitable Movie In 2018!

2018 has turned out to be one of the most interesting years for Bollywood. While many mid to small budget movies did wonders at the box office, the big ticket releases including Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, failed to match the hype. Now, talking about the most profitable outing, Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree has surprised one and all by raking incredible profits.

Horror-comedy, Stree, stands as the most profitable movie of the year by collecting 129.21 crores in its lifetime run. The movie made on a meagre budget of 20 crores, made an ROI (Rate Of Interest) of 109.67 crores i.e. 548.35%. Stree explored the genre of horror-comedy in Bollywood and saw some terrific word-of-mouth coming its way. After taking a decent opening of 6.82 crores, the movie enjoyed a blockbuster run at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic caper Badhaai Ho was touted to overtake Stree, but now as the movie is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, the target seems unattainable. Badhaai Ho made on a budget of 22 crores has collected 136.80 crores till now, making a ROI of 114.80 crores i.e. 521.81%. In order to beat Stree, Badhaai Ho needs a total of 143 crores yielding a ROI of 550%, which looks impossible due to the competition from 2.0 and Kedarnath.

Although, biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba are yet to come, it is highly impossible for this big banner flicks to earn profits five times greater than their mammoth budgets.