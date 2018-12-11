Box Office: Badhaai Ho Surpasses This Akshay Kumar Film & No It’s Not 2.0!

Akshay Kumar has been riding high on success this year with back to back movies that are running well at the Box Office. Starting the year with PadMan to Gold and now 2.0, all his trios have been critically acclaimed and received a positive response from the audience. On the other hand, it’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho which has been performing magic at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho is running in its 8th week, and proving the verse ‘Content is King’ in the best possible way. Viewers are still going to the theatres to watch this comedy flick which also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Beyond all predictions and expectations, it has garnered a massive amount of 218.82 crores* and crossed the global lifetime numbers of Rustom – 218.80 crores. Although this might be a very small gap (approximately 2 lakhs), it is a huge deal for a movie that has been made on a budget of just 22 crores with under-rated actors.

The next mark is, however, Salman Khan’s Tubelight with 223.24 crores and crossing that number would be tough since Badhaai Ho is almost about to wrap up and the gap is as wide as of 5 crores. Albeit, the earnings have been great and so have been the success. So let’s call for a grand success celebration?

The comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. It hit the theatres on October 18th.