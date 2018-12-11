2.0 Box Office Day 12 Early Trends (Hindi): Manages To Hold Its Fort!

Shankar’s most ambitious project 2.0 has turned out to be a successful outing with its Hindi dubbed version. While the presence of Akshay Kumar opposite Superstar Rajinikanth helped the movie to attract hordes in Hindi speaking belts during the opening weekend, it’s the content which is working in the favour during the weekdays.

After garnering a sum of 166.75 crores after the end of the second weekend, the movie stayed stable on its 2nd Monday i.e. day 12. As per the early trends, 2.0 has made 3-5* crores on 2nd Monday, thus taking its grand total to 169.75-171.75* crores.

The last week release of Sushant Singh Rajput – Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath, has affected the sci-fi action thriller to a considerable extent, by doing an impressive business over the weekend.

Talking about the Hindi dubbed movies, 2.0 is already a second highest grosser of all time behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) and looking at the current pace at the box office and positive word-of-mouth, the movie is set to cross the 200 crores mark.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which has set the cost registers ringing all over, is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.

In a statement, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie’s release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.

2.0 will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.