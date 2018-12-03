Simmba Trailer: 5 Reasons Why This Ranveer Singh – Sara Ali Khan Flick Is Arousing Our Curiosity To Infinite Levels!

Simmba Trailer: Ranveer Singh is indeed high on life as he’s experiencing a very special chapter of his life – getting hitched to his Mastani, Deepika Padukone but that’s not the only reason to celebrate. We’re soon going to witness his real ‘macho’ side as the trailer of his upcoming flick with Sara Ali Khan, Simmba is releasing today.

Below are the 5 things that we cannot stop anticipating about:

1. The Union Of Both ‘RS’: Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty

With movies like Singham, we’ve seen what the action king, Rohit Shetty is capable of. With the Singham franchise, there’s a very well known and prominent chemistry that has eventually built between Shetty & Ajay Devgn. It is now to be seen if the same comfort level will develop between the director and Ranveer Singh. Also, Rohit’s passion for action with Ranveer Singh’s insanity level is going to make it one crazy affair that we certainly can’t keep calm about!

2. Sara Ali Khan – Ranveer Singh’s Chemistry

We have witnessed a sweet side of Sara Ali Khan in the trailer of Kedarnath but Simmba being an exact opposite genre is going to be a real test of her comfort level. Ranveer being the ‘patakha’ that he is, it is usually difficult for any actor to match up to his level of energy, and it will be exciting to see if Sara will be able to match upto that level and live up to our expectations. Moreover, it unknown to what exactly is their relation in the movie and that only further arouses our curiosity.

3. The Cop Ranveer Singh

There have been many a times that we’ve seen Ranveer’s lover boy side in movies like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Befikre, Gunday along with witnessing his devil side in Padmaavat. This will be first time we’ll see him playing the role of a cop and only time will tell if he manages to rock and roll that side of his too!

4. Golmaal Meets Simmba

Recently, pictures and videos of the Golmaal team including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade meeting the Simmba team came out giving us hints that there’s for sure a surprise coming our way. We know that the Golmaal team will be seen in Simmba but how, where is still unknown and we’re excited to discover the same.

5. Rohit Shetty’s Direction

We’ve seen various sides of Rohit Shetty’s direction when it comes to action. It is well known that nobody is better in the business when we talk about this genre. With Simmba, we’re hoping for Shetty to unleash new arenas and blow our minds with his supersonic action sequences.

With such high expectations, let’s see what the trio – Rohit, Ranveer & Sara has to offer to us. We’re super excited for the trailer, how about you? Do let us know in the comments section below.